Pa. Farm Show to be held in-person in 2022, will continue with some 'new virtual experiences'

Since going virtual for the first time in 2021, the Pennsylvania Farm Show will be held in-person in 2022, according to the Farm Show website.

The Pa. Farm Show is described as "the largest indoor agricultural exposition under one roof in the nation" and "showcases the quality and breadth of Pennsylvania's agriculture industry and the people who make it thrive."

While next year's farm show will be held in-person, show leaders say that they will continue with some new virtual experiences as well, and that they are excited to have Pennsylvanians participate with the show in new ways.

The 106th Pa. Farm Show will be held this coming Jan. 8 through 15, 2022.

Pennsylvania's agriculture industry employs nearly half a million people and contributes $185 billion to the state's economy every year, also according to the Farm Show website.