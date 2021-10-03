Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association announces new partnership with Kennie's Markets

Starting this coming weekend, “Milkshakes On The Moo-ve” food truck pop-ups and delicious new “Cowabunga” ice cream will hit stores.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association, known for those famous milkshakes sold at the Pa. Farm Show and around the state, has announced their new partnership with Kennie's Markets.

Also, Kennie's Markets will be offering free milkshakes to their grocery store employees with a coupon.

"Cowabunga" ice cream will be available at all Kennie’s Markets except Biglerville, starting March 13 and is still available while supplies last at Karns Foods.

“We’re thrilled to be on the moo-ve bringing additional Pa. Dairymen’s joy to Pennsylvanians and essential workers to help uplift them during these challenging times," Dave Smith, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association said. "Grocery store workers have been on the frontlines and have really stepped up for over a year now to make sure all of our families have access to fresh food and other necessities during the pandemic."

"It’s wonderful to see businesses like Kennie’s Markets recognize their dedication by offering a free milkshake to their employees throughout March and help bring milkshake smiles to other Dairymen’s fans who want to attend," he then said.

“We cannot thank our store teams enough for all their efforts this past year," Jeremy Shultz, Director of Marketing at Kennie’s Markets said. "Our industry has changed, and we could not have provided the best customer experience possible without our employee teams leading the way."

Purchases made by the public on the following dates and times benefit charitable ag projects at the following locations:

OUTDOOR PA DAIRYMEN’S MILKSHAKE POP UPS AT KENNIE’S MARKET IN MARCH (Public Invited):

WHEN: Friday, March 12, 2021 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:30 P.M.

WHERE: 217 West Middle Street, Gettysburg, PA (Outdoor Parking Lot)

WHEN: Friday, March 12, 2021 from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M.

WHERE: 3463 Biglerville Road, Biglerville, PA (Outdoor Parking Lot)

WHEN: Friday, March 19, 2021, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:30 P.M.

WHERE: 520 West King Street, Littlestown, PA (Outdoor Parking Lot)

WHEN: Friday, March 19, 2021, 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M.

WHERE: 11 Grand Drive, Taneytown, MD (Outdoor Parking Lot)

WHEN: Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 11:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

WHERE: 440 North Main Street, Spring Grove Plaza, Spring Grove, PA (Outdoor Parking Lot)

OTHER PUBLIC POP UP LOCATIONS FOR MILKSHAKE FANS IN MARCH INCLUDE:

WHEN: Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

WHERE: Renewal By Andersen, 4856 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA.