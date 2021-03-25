Farm Show Potato Donuts will be available starting this weekend at Lehigh County farm attraction

The delicious powdery treats will be available by the half-dozen on Saturdays and Sundays at Grim's Orchard and Family Farm in Breinigsville, starting this week.

Because the Pennsylvania Farm Show was a virtual event this year thanks to COVID-19, most regular attendees missed their opportunity to chow down on Farm Show Potato Donuts.

If you count yourself among the disappointed, we have a good news/bad news scenario for you.

The good news is the Pennsylvania Co-Operative Potato Growers will have some of their delicious donuts available for purchase outside the confines of the Farm Show Center throughout the spring and summer.

The bad news is Central PA residents will have to drive a little bit to get them.

The Co-Op announced Thursday that Farm Show Potato Donuts will be available for purchase Saturday at Grim's Orchard & Family Farms in Breinigsville, Lehigh County, which is celebrating its season opening this weekend.

The delicious treats will then continue to be available at the farm on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the season, the Co-Op said.

“We are excited that Farm Show fans will be able to enjoy fresh Pennsylvania Farm Show potato donuts beyond the traditional eight-day show in January,” said Nathan Tallman, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Co-Operative Potato Growers. Inc. “In January, fans were able to purchase potato donuts from select locations in the Harrisburg and Lancaster areas.”

The powdered sugar potato donuts will be available for purchase by the half-dozen at Grim's event center building on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., while supplies last.

The Farm is located at 9875 Schantz Road in Breinigsville, which is located off Route 222, about seven miles east of Kutztown and about three miles from Exit 49 of Interstate 78 East.

“We missed our annual trip to the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg this year due to the Coronavirus and didn't get to enjoy the Farm Show Potato Donuts,” said Josh Grim of Grim’s Orchard & Family Farms. “So instead, we are bringing the Farm Show Potato Donuts to the farm, and now everyone else can also enjoy them.”