PPE stockpile Pa. Farm Show Complex to be removed; large-scale events will resume by September

The stockpile of personal protective equipment will be moved over the next several months from the Pa. Farm Show Complex.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from April 28.

The stockpile of personal protective equipment (PPE) that has been stored at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex throughout the pandemic will be moved over the next several months, freeing up the space for large-scale events to be held at the location once more, according to a press release.

Over the past several weeks, a proposed warehouse lease was renegotiated to save Pennsylvania taxpayers up to $400,000 a year. The signing of this lease means that beloved events such as the All-American Dairy Show and the Keystone International Livestock Exposition will return in the fall.

Over the past few months, as pandemic restrictions have lifted, smaller events have been held at the complex, like the U.S. Junior Nationals Girls Basketball Tournament and the American Cornhole League Keystone Cup State Championship.

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity called the Farm Show Complex "tremendously important to Pennsylvania’s agricultural community and the state’s overall economy."

"As long as vast quantities of PPE are stored there, it can’t be used for its intended purpose," she said. "It’s essential that the PPE be moved to another location as quickly as possible. I’m pleased the trucks will be rolling soon."

Events will begin right away, according to Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding. This weekend's Food Fest will be held July 16 through July 18, and large sporting events and horse and cattle shows are able to resume as well.