Zerbini Family Circus makes stop in central Pennsylvania

The Zerbini Family Circus is making stops in Franklin and York Counties.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — The big tent of Zerbini Family Circus is stopping by south central Pennsylvania this week.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the circus a stop at St. Thomas Township, Franklin County.

On Friday and Saturday, the circus will make its way to Shrewsbury in York County. The event will benefit the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company.

Zerbini Family Circus is an all-star family owned and operated circus on tour across the eastern United States.

The show features thrilling acts with animals, trapeze artists, classis clowns, and so much more.