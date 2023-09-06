The legendary musician is being treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.”

NEW YORK — The Boss is taking an unexpected breather and canceling his September shows, citing doctors' orders.

Bruce Springsteen announced on his website Wednesday that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.”

The disease causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine that can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain.

The postponed shows including scheduled stops in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Albany and Syracuse in New York, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., and shows in Connecticut and Ohio.

“Over here on E Street, we're heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” Springsteen said in a statement posted on his site and social media. “We'll be back to pick up these shows and then some.”

Springsteen, renowned for his high-energy, three-hour plus concerts with the E Street Band, recently performed three nights of shows in his home state of New Jersey.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.