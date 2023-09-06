Ready Up Gaming Lounge set to open in York Galleria

Ready Up Gaming Lounge is reportedly opening later this month for birthday parties, rentals, and gaming.

YORK, Pa. — If you're a gamer, or looking for a new space to game, this is for you!

Ready Up Gaming Lounge is coming to York this month and is welcoming the community with open arms to their location in York Galleria.

This highly anticipated lounge has been posting to social platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok to share the great news of opening this fall.

So far, each page only has four posts that lead into what amenities and type of events the lounge will host.

According to their Tiktok, the lounge will be hosting tournaments that allow gamers and locals to enjoy the brand-new space when it opens.

The tournaments hosted will be open in variety, ranging from shooting games like Modern Warfare all the way to competitive brawling games like Super Smash Brothers.