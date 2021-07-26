Comedian Sebastian Maniscalo to perform at Hershey's GIANT Center on Nov. 26

The comic is riding a hot streak, with several successful arena appearances, a starring role in Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman,' and a string of Netflix shows.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Comedian Sebastian Maniscalo, dubbed "the hottest comic in America" by the New York Times, will appear at Hershey's GIANT Center on Friday, Nov. 26.

The performance is part of Maniscalo's "Nobody Does This Tour."

The show begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Maniscalo's last visit to Hershey was in 2019, when he made a stop at the Hershey Theater. Currently on the road with his new “Nobody Does This Tour,” the man Vulture said, “built a tremendous fan base the old-fashioned way: one joke at a time, one audience at a time," is now making more than 15 arena dates for the second leg of his blockbuster tour.

With so many new experiences and observations to draw from this last year, Maniscalco is eager to share his comedic perspective with the masses.

“I’ve been unable to share my comedy for over a year,” Maniscalco told Billboard earlier this year. “I’m busting at the seams to get back out on the road and share my observations about life and family on this brand-new tour!”

Maniscalco has celebrated heights only a few comedians ever achieve. A string of record-breaking, sold-out arena shows include a comedy record for Chicago’s United Center with 21,286 attendees, the highest gross for a single event at Boston’s TD Garden, and a historic four-show run at Madison Square Garden, which broke the record for the most shows sold in a weekend for the venue.

That blockbuster success, coupled with his Netflix original comedy specials and a starring role alongside Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci in Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated “The Irishman,” it’s no surprise that both Pollstar and Billboard have honored Maniscalo with their top touring awards.