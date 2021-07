The event will feature stars like Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio, and many more, according to a press release.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The WWE Supershow will be making a stop in Hershey.

The event will be coming to the GIANT Center on Saturday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m.

According to a press release, the event will feature Raw® and SmackDown® superstars under one roof for one night only.