Live music is back! Here's the full summer concert lineup scheduled for Hersheypark Stadium

Phish, Dead & Co., Motley Crue, Luke Bryan, Green Day, Fallout Boy and more are among the acts scheduled to take the stage in Hershey in July and August.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Now that live music is returning to venues across Pennsylvania, fans of all genres will have plenty to look forward to at Hersheypark Stadium and the GIANT Center this summer.

In addition to this week's announcement that the Zac Brown Band will be playing in Hersheypark Stadium on August 21, two more shows were announced for the stadium this week -- both of which should appeal to jam band fans.

Vermont legends Phish announced they'll play two shows in Hersheypark Stadium on August 10-11, making up for a double-bill in the GIANT Center that was cancelled last summer. Known for their jazz-, funk-, folk-, and rock-influenced improvisational jamming, guitarist Trey Anastasio, bassist Mike Gordon, keyboardist Page McConnell and drummer Jon Fishman will return to Hershey with back-to-back shows. Tickets go on sale on May 21.

Later in August, some of Phish's spiritual godfathers will play in Hershey, it was announced this week. Surviving Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, now performing with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti as Dead & Co., will make a stop at the stadium on August 28.

Tickets for that concert will also go on sale May 21.

The remainder of this summer's lineup at Hersheypark Stadium is a mixture of new shows and make-up dates from concerts postponed last summer.

They include:

Luke Bryan, July 9: The country performer will make a stop on his “Proud To Be Right Here Tour. Get tickets here.

Rod Stewart, July 17: The legendary performer will be joined by special guests Cheap Trick. Get tickets here.

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett, July 20: Making up for a show postponed last summer, the rock legends will take the stage together for a blowout show. Get tickets here.

The Hella Mega Tour featuring Green Day, Fallout Boy and Weezer, August 13: It's the first time that the three huge acts are on the road together. Get tickets here.

James Taylor with special guest Jackson Browne, August 19: The legendary performers will take the stage together at Hershey's GIANT Center on a new, rescheduled date. Get tickets here.