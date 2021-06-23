Harlem Globetrotters will return to Hershey's GIANT Center on August 29

Tickets originally purchased for the event on March 22, 2020, at 3 p.m. will be honored for the new date and time, according to Hershey Entertainment.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Note: The video is from May 2020.

The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their world-famous combination of basketball and comedy to Hershey's GIANT Center on Sunday, August 29.

The visit will be part of the Globetrotters' 150-city Spread Game Tour. The action will get underway at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other, the Globetrotters said. Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrills you can expect from this fully modernized show.

Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour "will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game," the team said.

The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes and meet and greets with players.