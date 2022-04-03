Cartoon Network Hotel welcomes Ben10 and his transformations to its location

There are the first character additions the hotel has incorporated since it opened in 2020.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster’s Cartoon Network Hotel unveiled three new characters on property on Friday.

The new characters are Ben10, and his transformations of Four Arms and Heat Blast.

As a part of the exclusive Ben10 weekend, guests will have the chance to meet Ben10, Four Arms and Heat Blast on Friday at 9 p.m.

Anyone can stop by and meet the characters. They will be floating around the hotel all weekend for meet and greets.

Guests will also have the chance to enjoy three exclusive character dining opportunities, a themed brunch, and dinner or breakfast throughout their stay.

Ben 10 themed craft activities, character dance parties and meet and greets will also be offered to guests.

Ben10 weekend kicks off Friday, March 4 to March 6 and will run again from March 18 to March 20.