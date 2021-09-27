Dutch Wonderland and Cartoon Network Hotel to host job fair on Sept. 30

The companies are looking to fill between 70 and 100 new positions in time for the start of the fall season next month.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Aug. 15.

Dutch Wonderland and the Cartoon Network Hotel announced this week they are hosting a job fair on Sept. 30, hoping to add between 70 and 100 new workers in time for the upcoming fall season, highlighted by their signature fall event, Happy Hauntings, on October 15.

The Lancaster County amusement park's job fair will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Cartoon Network Hotel's Bearista Café.

The neighboring properties are hoping to fill the available positions as soon as possible.

“We want to ensure we have a strong team to provide our guests the best experience possible,” General Manager James Paulding said in a press release. “Working at Dutch Wonderland or Cartoon Network Hotel is a fantastic opportunity for those looking to save a little money before the holiday season, and for anyone seeking a fun, engaging professional environment.”

Applicants will have the opportunity to check out the Cartoon Network Hotel, chat with current employees from both properties, snack on appetizers, and desserts and check out the hotel’s Omnicade.

Those that are hired can start as soon as they complete the onboarding and training process.

Dutch Wonderland and the Cartoon Network Hotel are currently hiring workers ages 16 and up. New hires start at $12 an hour in positions such as ride operations, food and beverage, security officers, and certified EMTs.

The Cartoon Network Hotel is seeking Bearistas, bartenders, servers, and cooks with rates up to $15 an hour, varying by position.

All positions offer room for growth into supervisor roles, the companies said.