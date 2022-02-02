Dutch Wonderland and Cartoon Network Hotel looking to hire more than 500 employees for the 2022 season

Both venues will be holding a hiring event in mid-February, but interested applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

Dutch Wonderland and its next-door neighbor, the Cartoon Network Hotel, are seeking more than 500 enthusiastic employees to join the royal team, according to a press release.

Dutch Wonderland is looking to hire both part-time and full-time employees in the Central Pennsylvania area. The park is recruiting for all positions including rides, food and beverage, security officers, certified EMTs, campground housekeepers, and more with pay rates up to $12.50 per hour.

Other perks include opportunities for growth and advancement, complimentary tickets, team member events, and more.

The Cartoon Network Hotel is also hiring for all positions starting immediately.

The hotel is currently seeking both full-time and part-time employees to join the cartoon crew, with positions available as servers, line cooks, lifeguards, housekeepers, and more. The hotel offers up to $16 per hour for certain positions.

Both venues will be holding a hiring event in mid-February, but interested applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.