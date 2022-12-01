A musical twist on a Christmas classic at the Belmont Theatre | Center Stage

The leg lamp, bb gun, bunny suit and all come to the stage in the musical version of 'A Christmas Story.'

YORK, Pa. — Love or hate the film, the musical version of "A Christmas Story" breathes new life into the 80s icon.

The classic movie-turned-musical will run at York's Belmont Theater through Dec. 11

"I think this is an underrated musical," said Matt Setzer, who plays Old Man in the production. "A lot of songs are incredibly catchy and fun, and the dancing is phenomenal."

Filled with all of the themes and lines that made the film great, the cast believes the musical still finds a little bit of fun for everyone.

"Being behind the scenes, I'm noticing so many smaller pieces of it," Lindy Keefe, who plays Mother, said. "How the family connects to one another. It has that continual piece of family and holiday spirit and it just lights people up."