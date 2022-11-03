Oyster Mill Playhouse finishes 2022 season re-telling a gruesome murder | Center Stage

'The Laramie Project' uses 600 interviews of nearby residents over a murder that inspired hate crime legislation a decade later.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — It's been 24 years since University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard was offered a ride home by two men who would later be convicted of his murder. Shepard was beaten, robbed and left to die tied to a barbed-wire fence near Laramie, Wyoming.

A year and a half later, in late 2000, the Tectonic Theatre Company used 600 interviews from residents they canvassed to paint a picture not only of the crime, but of the impressions -- both prejudicial and not -- of the local community.

The latest production of the play, entitled The Laramie Project, opens Friday, November 4th, at Oyster Mill Playhouse in Camp Hill, Cumberland County.

"You hear the actual words of the town," Craig Copus, who plays a variety of characters in The Laramie Project, said.

Those words reflect not only the nature of the crime itself, but impressions of the local community detailing what it may have been like to be gay in rural America in the late 1990s.

"It gives us a real insight to what they're thinking about," Nancy Parson, another cast member who portrays nine different people in the show, said. "You have to dig a little deep and understand the concept, perhaps some deep-seated prejudice that simmers underneath."

Moreover, some of the cast believes this show still resonates today.

"Things have changed, but they haven't changed. Maybe we're targeting a different population," Parson said. "The Trans people are really being targeted now. For me, this show is important. Everybody deserves to be respected."

For Craig Copus, who also performed the show at a different venue in 2006, the show takes him back in time as well.

"I think about how Matthew was two years younger than me when it happened," Copus said. "And it seems like we're slipping back. The LGBTQ community is a target again."

But in recalling one of her many characters, Nancy Parson found a hidden gem in a particular character's arc that gave her hope to hold onto.

"We're all capable of change," Parson said.