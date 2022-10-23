The Belmont brings terror to the stage with a Stephen King classic | Center Stage

If a psychological thriller is on your mind for the spooky season, it's hard to find better than a Stephen King classic.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Rescued from a car crash by his number one fan, an iconic Stephen King character realizes his life hangs in between the margins of his next book, as the Belmont Theatre in York brings to life a stage version of 'Misery."

The broken novelist Paul Sheldon has a lot to answer for when his number one fan, who the Belmont says is unique on this planet and any other, isn't happy with his latest book.

Whether you're familiar with the 80s film or not, the cast says the thrill stands up today.

"The show is really scary," said Gordon Einhorn, who plays Paul Sheldon. “The tension really builds and you really feel it throughout the show."

'Misery' plays at the Belmont Theater through Oct. 30.

Across the rest of South Central Pennsylvania, the Ephrata Performing Arts Center continues its run of “The Color Purple” through Oct. 29.