Returning to the stage to complete its debut for 'Kinky Boots' | Center Stage

The musical made its regional theater debut at the Fulton in 2020 before the run was cut short due to the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Audiences in the area may remember the regional theater debut of Kinky Boots in early 2020. A few things have happened between now and then.

Over two years later, we get the complete fun of the show with a mix of cast members, many new, who say they tell a whole different version of the story.

"It's a great time to have a story like this," Matt Farcher, the actor portraying Charlie Price, said. "You won't know how much you needed it until you see it."

The show, based on a true story, shows Charlie Price struggling to cope with finding both his own place and that of his family's legacy business in the modern world. In the musical, Charlie finds it in an unlikely partner, a local drag queen.

"It's about accepting yourself and using self acceptance to accept other people," Nathaniel Hackmann, who portrays originally close-minded Don in the show, said.

His character's last solo of the show tells the whole meaning of Kinky Boots to Hackmann.

"You change the world when you change your mind," Hackmann said. "It's such a true, fascinating thought."

With the heels, the dance, the glitz, and the glam, powered by the lyrics and sound of pop icon turned composer Cyndi Lauper, the show takes aim at the audience.

"It takes a mirror, someone else pointing out things about ourselves to realize, 'I need to work on that,'" Hackmann said.