Gov. Wolf asks President Biden to declare a disaster declaration in Pennsylvania in response to damage caused by Ida

Governor Wolf said the damage left by the storm meets the federal government's thresholds, and that additional steps by the White House are necessary for recovery.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor Tom Wolf is asking President Biden to declare a major disaster declaration in parts of Pennsylvania, including York County; the request follows the damage left behind in many counties across the Commonwealth from Ida.

One example: flooding caused a portion of I-83 South in York County to close last week when the adjacent Mill Creek spilled over onto the highway.

Heavy rainfall from Ida took over the Commonwealth for hours, causing a lot of counties to experience major flooding. Communities are still working to clean up the damage from the storm.

The Governor said Ida brought historic rainfall and flooding to the area, with some communities experiencing rare tornado events-- devastating many families across PA.

He believes the damage left by the storm meets the federal government's thresholds, and said additional steps by the White House are necessary for recovery.

The major disaster declaration through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) would provide federal funding and services to eligible individuals and households through the Individual Assistance program. It would also provide federal funding to local, county, and state governments, as well as certain eligible nonprofits in those counties, through the Public Assistance program.

Businesses affected by the storm would be eligible for assistance through the Small Business Administration.

According to a release from the Wolf Administration, the collective damage estimate to public infrastructure to date is currently estimated at $117 million, which far exceeds the Commonwealth’s threshold of $19.7 million.

In the request for the disaster declaration, Governor Wolf also acknowledges the first responders who risked their lives during the storm to help those impacted.

No word yet on when President Biden could sign or respond to this disaster declaration request.