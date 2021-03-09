Common vehicle flooding problems and insurance protection after Ida

The vice president of Peiffer Insurance said if you have comprehensive coverage, you will be protected if your car was damaged by flooding.

Lots of cars got stuck in flooded water on the roadway on Wednesday during Ida. A local auto shop and insurance company discuss car flooding and protection.

An automotive technician at Team One Auto Group in York County, Alex Scheivert said flood damage typically doesn't appear for at least a few months depending on the extent of flooding. Common vehicle issues include mold and electrical issues.

Scheivert said if water gets into the engine of the vehicle, it can be very damaging and expensive.

Scheivert said the shop will likely begin to see older cars with flooding damage.

"The older the car is — the more dry rotted those seals are going to be for all the electrical connections," Scheivert said.

The vice president of Peiffer Insurance in York County, Brad Peiffer said if you have comprehensive coverage, you will be protected if your car was damaged by flooding.

Peiffer said comprehensive claims generally are not at fault which will not increase the price of your insurance. However, with some insurance companies, you may see an increase in charges as a result of a discount falling off from a comprehensive claim.