Thousands left without power across Central Pa. due to wind advisory

A wind advisory has been issued for Franklin, Perry, Dauphin, Cumberland, Lebanon, Lancaster, York, and Adams counties until 9 a.m.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Several power outages are currently listed on Met-Ed across Central Pa. during a wind advisory in affect until 9 a.m. on Feb. 18.

There are currently over 4,300 customers who have been affected by power outages in York County and over 2,000 in Franklin County, according to Met-Ed.

Met-Ed also has over 1,200 reports listed in Cumberland County and over 1,600 reports in Lebanon. Adams County has over 800 customers that have been affected and over 700 in Dauphin County.

PPL Electric Utilities also has thousands of customers listed without power currently. Lancaster County has over 1,300 people affected and Cumberland County has over 900 people affected. Dauphin County has nearly 500 people listed as having power outages. Perry County has over 700 affected.

York County has about 100. Juniata has about 50, and Lebanon has just over 10 people listed as having no power, also according to PPL.

A Met-Ed spokesperson says wind isn't a direct threat to power lines and poles, but it is a threat to trees and branches, which can fall on lines and cause an outage.

Met-Ed says they have extra lineman and tree-trimmers on-hand this morning to help with any possible outages and to clear debris from lines.

They also want people to remember that wires hanging on the ground can still be very dangerous.

"They don't need to be skipping and arching or spitting sparks to be dangerous," Met-Ed spokesperson Todd Meyers said. "They can look totally innocent and inert and they may well still have electricity running through them. People must stay at least 30 feet away, keep kids and pets away. Just treat any low hanging wire or any wire on the ground with respect."