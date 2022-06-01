Thousands without power across Central Pa. after winter storm

To report an outage to Met-Ed, you can call 1-888-544-4977. To report an outage to PPL, you can call 1-800-342-5775.

YORK, Pa. — Thousands of people are without power across our area after a winter storm hit Central Pennsylvania Sunday night and into Monday morning.

According to the Met-Ed outage map, there are nearly 2,500 people without power in Lebanon County, and nearly 1,400 without power in York County.

As of 9:35 a.m., there are over 1,200 without power in Franklin County, as well.

There are also smaller pockets of outages reported in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster counties.

To report an outage to Met-Ed, you can call 1-888-544-4977.

According to the PPL outage map, there are over 1,200 people without power across Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, and York counties.

To report an outage to PPL, you can call 1-800-342-5775.