Power outage affects over 3,000 in York and Cumberland counties

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A power outage is affecting about 3,400 Met-Ed customers in York and Cumberland counties today, according to Todd Meyers, with FirstEnergy.

The outage was reported around 6:30 a.m. and of the thousands affected, most reside in Monroe Township.

The repair was called "complicated," Meyers said.

A mobile substation is being brought in to assist those without power and will likely not become operational until later this evening, around 11:30 p.m, also according to Meyers.

The possibility of switching these customers to another power line is being explored.

Meyers said that elderly or vulnerable people should be taken to alternative locations with power and heat for the day. Those that have to stay at home are advised to congregate in the same room and use blankets.