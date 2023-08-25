U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center takes visitors on a journey through time | Travel Smart

USAHEC gives visitors a chance to explore the past, present and future of the U.S. Army.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center (USAHEC) in Carlisle, Cumberland County is giving visitors a chance to support the U.S. Army while honoring and learning more about its soldiers; past, present and future.

The best part? Admission is free.

"We tell the army’s story," said Karl Warner, the branch chief for education and information at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center. "That long rich history tells a story about the army’s heritage and anybody who comes in here and experiences these museum exhibits, experiences are vast archival holdings, we want them to walk away with that better understanding."

Visitors can take a trip through time at the USAHEC's museum, exploring and learning all about the U.S. Army’s history.

"You can see a wide variety of any topic that you can think of in the United States Army," said Warner. "Whether it’s something for combat or occupations that don’t necessarily have to do with combat. You can see all those opportunities the army’s had in its past and future.”

In addition to the indoor exhibits, the historical journey continues outside. Visitors can walk down the Army Heritage Trail to discover more about the Army’s past. The trail has a wide range of things to see from the tanks and helicopters it has used in battle to replica structures instrumental in past wars.

Visitors can even walk through a replica World War One trench and experience the way soldiers lived and fought on the battlefield more than 100 years ago.

The USAHEC also has a museum store where visitors can pick up a number of souvenirs to remember their trip, including historical books to personalized dog tags. All proceeds at the store go towards the Army Heritage Foundation, the non-profit organization that supports the USAHEC.

Even if you don’t pick up anything on your way out, they hope you walk away with one thing in mind.

"We want you to understand the service of the American soldier, both the service that has happened in the past, the service that our wonderful soldiers are doing today and possible service in the future," said Warner. "Understanding the service and sacrifice of our soldiers is paramount."

The USAHEC also hosts a number of events, including the upcoming Army Expo on October 14, that gives visitors an even deeper look into all that the U.S. Army has done and continues to do.