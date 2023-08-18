'SusqueCycle' bike-share program growing across Harrisburg | Travel Smart

Launched in the fall of 2022, SusqueCycle offers a "micromobility" option to residents, commuters and biking enthusiasts in the Capital City.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An eco-friendly and healthy alternative to your usual drive, "SusqueCycle" is a growing mobility option for people who live, work and visit Dauphin County.

The program, which launched in the fall of 2022, currently has eight bike racks spread throughout Harrisburg, and one in Hummelstown.

"It's what's called a bike-share system," explained Andrew Bomberger, the transportation planning coordinator with the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission. "It allows people to get around, get where they need to go without getting in a car or worrying about parking."

People who are interested in using "SusqueCycle" just have to download the Movatic app to get started. Create an account, add a payment method, and select either membership or pay-as-you-go. Riders then scan the QR code or enter the bike number in their phones to unlock the ring lock.

Riders then just have to return the bike to an approved station, press "End Rental" in the app, and relock the bike.

It's $1.50 per 30 minutes, or riders can pay $25 annually for a membership. The membership includes unlimited 30-minute trips.

Whether you're a regular cyclist or someone who's just looking for a new way to get exercise, officials with the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission say it's simple to use.

"It gives you all the benefits of owning a bike without having to own a bike," Bomberger said. "It allows people to drive, park once and visit a variety of places in the city."

Organizers add they're also connected to the bike-share programs in Hershey and Lancaster as well and are looking for more ways to grow.

"It's technically a different system than ours, but you can ride our bikes to their racks," said Bomberger. "If you join SusqueCycle, you get those same benefits in the Hershey system and the Lancaster system."