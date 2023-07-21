Adventure awaits at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park | Travel Smart

With more than 1,000 animals from six different continents, there's plenty for families to see and learn about at the Wildlife Park in Dauphin County

HALIFAX, Pa. — More than 1,000 animals, exotic and domestic, are available to look at, learn about, and even interact with at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.

The 150-acre park offers several unique experiences unlike others in South Central Pennsylvania.

One of the parks most popular exhibits allows people to feed two reticulated giraffe's, Bakari and Tucker. The animals were brought into the park in 2019. They have a special diet, so park officials stress when visiting, to only feed them park food.

"When you have that experience, it really enhances the possibility of conservation efforts with the public," said Jan Tobias-Kieffer, the director of PR & Marketing with Lake Tobias, when asked about why interactive experiences are so important. "When they have a sort of a connection with those animals they realize the severity of what's going on in the world, and how we have to save those sloths or the other animals in the world."

Another Lake Tobias favorite are the Safari Tours. From May to October, guests can hop on an open air bus, guided by experts well-versed about all the animals families can encounter. During April and November, people can take part in self drive-thru Safari's.

Tobias-Kieffer stressed that there is also a Safari Tour bus that is wheelchair accessible, allowing more people to get in on the fun.

"Every time we come everyone's always educated, friendly and takes highly-good care of their animals," said Holly Walter from Carlisle. Walter and her significant other, Stephen Hoss, said they've been bringing their now 25-year-old daughter to Lake Tobias since she was just two.

"They have just about anything for anybody, it's a great place to come," said Hoss.

Other attractions include:

a Petting Zoo

Reptiles & Exotics

Baby Animal Program

Catch & Release Fishing

Museum & Education Center

Prices vary by attraction. Members of the U.S. military & children ages 2 and under are free.