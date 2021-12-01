Harrisburg International Airport expects large influx of passengers this holiday season

Harrisburg International Airport is predicting Dec. 23 as their busiest day of the week, with more than 2,000 travelers expected.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — According to AAA, more than 6 million people are expected to travel by air ahead of Christmas.

Those numbers are nearly double what they were a year ago.

Concerns over the Omicron variant have not stopped travelers from heading back home to spend the holidays with family.

According to checkpoint data from the Transportation Security Administration, more than 2 million people were screened at U.S. airports just last weekend.

They recommend people arrive at least two to three hours before their flight.

They also say that if you have presents, keep them unwrapped just in case an officer needs to inspect them.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health officials are encouraging travelers to be cautious, get boosted, and wear masks as much as possible, but as opposed to last winter, they are not telling people to cancel plans.

They also recommend paying attention to the rates of COVID-19 cases in the location they're coming from and going to.