One dead after crash on I-78

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, and resulted in the portion of I-78 closing for hours.

A crash on I-78 westbound near Berks and Lebanon County border left one dead and possibly two others injured.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Hamburg Police Department say the crash involved a trailer truck and at least one other car.

Police started rerouting traffic at the Exit 13 (Bethel) until the road closure was eventually pushed back to the Exit 19 (Strausstown).

The road has reopened and traffic is able to move through.