There is at least one fatality, according to police.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update (3 p.m.): Both lanes of I-81 northbound are now open after being closed for a few hours after a fatal crash.

CLEARED: Incident cleared on I-81 northbound at Mile Post: 34.5. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) August 14, 2021

It is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Previous: Interstate 81 northbound in Penn Township is closed after a crash in the area between Exit 29 and Exit 37, according to 511PA.

State police have confirmed this crash involves a fatality.

The road remains closed and it is unknown when it will reopen.