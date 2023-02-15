Second solar farm proposed in Dover Township

Dover Township could see another solar panel farm in the area. A public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight.

DOVER, Pa. — Dover Township could see another solar panel farm in the area.

A public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight at the Dover Community Building to hear the community's input, ideas and concerns on the second proposed solar farm in Dover Township.

The project is being pushed by Solar Renewable Energy, which is based in Mechanicsburg. This will be the second hearing for the project but not the first time a discussion surrounding solar farms in the area has been debated.

Enel Power installed a solar farm in Dover Township, York County, last year. Before the project could take off, there were eight hearings and much input from the community, many of whom opposed the solar farm from being built.

The first solar farm in Dover Township produces enough clean electricity to provide power to 12,000 Pennsylvania homes and prevent 80,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year, according to Enel, the power company behind the project.

Many residents were concerned about the solar farm obstructing the view of wildlife and how it didn’t fall into the lifestyle of Dover Township.

Enel presented a detailed plan at the meetings that the project representatives sought to allay residents’ concerns by sharing that the solar farm border would be at least 75 feet away from any residential homes, and hidden from the view of homes, businesses and roads by walls of vegetation.