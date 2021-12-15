Proposed solar farm in York Co. draws pushback from neighbors

The proposed solar farm would produce enough clean electricity to provide power to 12,000 Pennsylvania homes, according to Enel, the company behind the project.

DOVER, Pa. — A parcel of 660 acres used to farm crops in Dover Township could soon farm sunlight for electricity.

The proposed solar farm would produce enough clean electricity to provide power to 12,000 Pennsylvania homes and prevent 80,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year, according to Enel, the power company behind the project.

But the project is facing fierce opposition from some local residents, hundreds of whom attended a Dover Township Zoning Board meeting on Wednesday night.

For longtime neighbors Carol Caplinger and Judy Richcreek, the farm is a literal case of “not in my backyard.”

“Right in my backyard. And hers too,” Richcreek said, gesturing toward Caplinger.

The women fear an eyesore of a view, as well as what rising development means for rural Dover Township.

“It’s peaceful. It’s not the hustle and bustle of traffic and things like that. We do love it,” Richcreek said.

Enel presented a detailed plan at the meeting. Project representatives sought to allay residents’ concerns by sharing that the solar farm border would be at least 75 feet away from any residential homes, and hidden from the view of homes, businesses and roads by walls of vegetation.

The farm would create $1.7 million in tax revenue and 330 jobs during construction, according to Enel.

“While it’s really good for business, again, you don’t have the balance for the wildlife and for kids to go out and ride dirt bikes on the farms like I used to when I was younger,” said David Worrell, owner of nearby restaurant Pizza Box.