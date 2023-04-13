Planting project to be held at Furnace Run Nature Park

Home of The Chesapeake Bay Foundation's 5 Millionth tree planted, Furnace Run Park in Franklin County is expanding!

Example video title will go here for this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Fourteen thousand native trees are expected to be planted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15 in Furnace Run Park.

“The goal is passive and natural recreation and education,” said Sam Cressler, chairman of Southampton Township and supervisor of the project.

In 2019, Southampton Township purchased 226 acres from New Enterprise Stone & Lime, to create a more natural parks and rec experience in Franklin County, Cressler told FOX43.

Since the purchase, the township, with the support from the state DEP and DCNR, Pa. Environmental Council, and The Chesapeake Bay Foundation have developed a plan focused on trails, open space, native planting and a welcome center to further outdoor education.

“We have a lot of parks, and most municipalities have parks and most of the parks have baseball fields, soccer fields, little kinds of trails and such. So we focused on the nature and educational aspect. As opposed to competing with our neighbors, we are complimenting each other,” Cressler said.

This planting project is just the beginning.

If all goes well, they hope to have the infrastructure for the Welcome Center complete by 2023.

"We are amazed that we are standing here today and ready to go,” Cressler said.