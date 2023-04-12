PPL hosting small appliance recycling event in Harrisburg this Saturday

Participants will be mailed a $10 check for each appliance they recycle, with no limit on how many units can be recycled.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — PPL Electric Utilities will help people with their spring cleaning this weekend by holding a small appliance recycling event.

Participants can recycle their room air conditioners and dehumidifiers between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. The event will be held at Harrisburg Area Community College, located at One HACC Drive.

Recyclers will be mailed a $10 check for each appliance they surrender, with no limit on how many units can be recycled.

“By recycling older appliances, customers can receive a rebate, save energy, and, most importantly, help the environment,” said PPL Electric Utilities residential program manager Mary Ann Merenda. “Local events like these, which are held in communities across our service territory each year, make it easier for our customers to get rid of unwanted appliances in their homes and properly dispose of them as well. It’s a win-win for the customer and the environment.”

Participants must register online in advance for the event.

PPL is also partnering with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to collect nonperishable food items such as peanut butter, soup and pasta to benefit local residents facing food insecurity. A full list of needed items can be found at the registration link above and donations can be handed off to any of the PPL representatives onsite during the event.