High school senior plants 400 native trees, plants across school district

YORK, Pa. — One high school senior in York County has quite the green thumb.

Alyson Sager, a senior at West York Area High School, is planting nearly 400 trees and shrubs across the five schools in the West York Area School District on Tuesday.

Sager spearheaded this project back in October. She hopes this planting project will not only beautify the school district this year, but for generations to come.

School and community volunteers planted native species of trees, such as flowering dogwoods; red, white and pin oaks; and sugar and silver maples.

They also planted native species of shrubs, such as arrowwood and winterberry plants.

Sager said the York County Conservation District partnered with her during this project, as well as Jason Lyons, an environmental science teacher at West York Area High School.

Teachers, community volunteers and students all across West York Area School District pitched in for the planting on Tuesday.

Sager said students from 5-year-old kindergarteners to 18-year-old high schoolers will be getting their hands in the dirt.

She hopes this project will inspire the community to know that anyone can make a difference.

“I just want them to think that, anyone can do this," said Sager. "It seems so small, but you are doing a whole lot for your environment. I just hope they keep that in mind.”