Harrisburg University of Science and Technology highlights entrepreneurship opportunities available to students

In honor of National Entrepreneurship Week, Harrisburg University of Science and Technology is highlighting its resources for budding business starters.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In honor of National Entrepreneurship Week Harrisburg University is highlighting how it’s helping students jumpstart their own businesses.

HU is building up budding businessmen and women through its Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Executive Director of the Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Jay Jayamohan, says the program promotes diverse thought amongst entrepreneurs and has a strong focus on building gender and racial equality in the space.

“You cannot teach somebody to be an entrepreneur, that’s a lot of perseverance. What you can teach is innovation, problem-solving, what is the right kind of ideas you need to bring in,” said Jayamohan.

As well as what will or will not work in the marketplace.

The Center says some of the best ideas are waiting within the university's walls and the instructors are there to give those ideas direction.

“The journey from maverick to innovator. So, a maverick comes in with an idea, then we work with them to become an innovator and build a business,“ said Jayamohan.

The center selects a small number of entrepreneurs for its business incubator. Then, it offers 18 months of free office space, student employees and a large network of established entrepreneurs in the area to help your idea become a reality.

“So essentially through services and money we support them all the way from just a beginning concept to launching their company,” said Jayamohan.

Harrisburg University believes programs like this can spark creativity and prosperity across the country.

“When you think about wealth creation, it all comes down to entrepreneurship. Every study says that everybody who has made money has either started a company or understands innovation and entrepreneurship.”