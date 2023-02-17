EV cyber security concerns grow in Pa.

As automakers eye a switch to electric vehicle production and charging stations pop up nationwide, the new technology, and its risks, are likely here to stay.

YORK, Pa. — Like any device that connects to the internet, electric vehicles can be vulnerable to cyberattacks.

"For every amazing technological innovation or opportunity that we ever have, you should know that there is an inherent security risk," said Dr. Nazli Hardy, an associate computer science professor at Millersville University.

Electric vehicles are part of what Dr. Hardy refers to as "the internet of things," devices that require online connectivity to operate. She warns there are ways hackers can manipulate these devices.

"It's not the particular technology, it's the fact that there is an access point, the onboard charger, or the charge ports," she said. "EVs rely on connectivity to function. Just that, make it susceptible."

In rare cases, the vehicles could be overtaken by hackers, who can track the vehicle's location or even take over driving the car.

"There is the problem of remote access to the electric vehicle, by controlling features like steering or breaking or even having access to software updates," Hardy said.

That's why Hardy is encouraging electric vehicle manufacturers to add more protections, making sure that if a vehicle is hacked via the charging port, that steering and breaking cannot be accessed.

Many electric vehicles also require users to create online accounts that include personal information, data hackers may be able to see if a vehicle is compromised.

As the EV ecosystem continues to grow, Hardy is advocating for more regulations to protect consumers.

"Once we are aware that our information is being misused in many cases, we can demand and advocate for enforceable legislation," she said. "Legislation that protects the consumers against cybercrime."