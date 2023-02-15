PSFCA coaches talk about future goals with diversity committee established

Susquehanna Township coach Joe Headen Sr. and Steel-High's Andrew Erby are set to serve on the statewide committee.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Big 33 Football Classic has never had a minority head coach for the Pennsylvania squad. After a report in August pointed out this fact, eyebrows were raised and action was taken.

In an effort to address that question, the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) created a diversity committee to fill the need for a formal state-wide coaches association to represent minority coaches.

At the annual PSFCA coaches clinic, the diversity committee held its first meeting. Afterward, some area coaches addressed the goals of the committee.

As the process moves forward both coaches FOX43 spoke with believed it was important this newly formed committee was within the current structure and support system of the PSFCA.

“One hundred and ten percent support, that was the first thing," says Steel High head football coach Andrew Erby, when asked if he believed PSFCA members supported the initiative.

"What do we need, how do we do it anything you guys need to get this thing rolling," said Erby, describing the support the committee received.

The established diversity committee is set to ensure underrepresented groups are represented in the state coaching ranks. The annual coaches clinic provided a perfect opportunity for coaches to meet and have a dialog about what steps are necessary to move forward. Right now, a big emphasis is on pumping up numbers.

"[We want] to get more people involved in the PSFCA, [that's] the main goal," says Harrisburg High School head football coach and Athletic Director Calvin Everett.

"There are a lot of people in a lot of different areas of the state that just don’t get the proper information in a timely manner. I think one of the biggest things is making sure the information is distributed through the state of Pennsylvania so that everyone has equal and fair opportunities to be a part of the PSFCA," he continued.

During the first meeting at the coach's clinic in State College, Penn State's Head Coach James Franklin and his entire staff were present, according to Erby. He believes that is a big deal for coaches to see that.

“I have to take my hat off to James Franklin and Penn State Football," Erby said.

"Most people can send an email, get on a Zoom call, but when you are there and you have questions and dialog you are pointing us in directions with people on your staff that have experience," he continued. "I think that is huge because the resource and dialog and connections to help this grow and get your hands dirty is awesome."