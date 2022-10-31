Bashore joins Phils after playing across Pennsylvania | Get Your Phil

The Harrisburg native signed with the Phillies and jumped on a train the same night to meet the team in Cincinnati.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Walter Franklin Bashore was born in Harrisburg on October 6th, 1909.

While we've had a few locals travel far and wide to play on the diamond, Bashore spent most of his career in the region.

Like many today, he played in the city & county leagues for the team from New Holland.

In 1930, Bashore played in the Mid-Atlantic League in Maryland with the Cumberland Colts.

Five years later, Bahsore landed a spot playing affiliated ball with the Reading/Allentown Brooks and then the Scranton Miners of the New York-Penn League. While there, the outfielder wowed crowds with his spectacular glove work.

It was with Scranton when Bashore was spotted by Phillies scout, Patsy O'Rourke, who's credited with finding Hall of Famers Grover Cleveland Alexander and Chuck Klein.

Seeing the south central Pennsylvania native as a potential hitter, Philadelphia signed him, and Bashore jumped a train that night to meet the team in Cincy.

Long before David Robertson wore the No. 30 for the Phils, it belonged to Bashore.

He made his debut with Philadelphia on July 14th, 1936, ultimately getting 10 at-bats in ten games. Bashore totaled two hits and scored a run in his stint in the big leagues.

Philadelphia didn't see enough of him pushing the other outfielders to be better, so they sent him back to Scranton.