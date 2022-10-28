Lebanon's Fittery goes from City Island to City of Brotherly Love | Get Your Phil

The switch-hitting lefty played 18 seasons in the minors but did get a taste of the majors with the Reds and Phillies.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — On Oct. 2, 1887, Paul Clarence Fittery was born in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

Developing into a switch-hitting lefty, Fittery's first step toward the big leagues came not too far from his home.

He began as a Harrisburg Senator, playing on City Island.

Fittery pitched in the Tri-State League for the Senators for over two seasons, heading to the Carolina Association in 1912.

Two years later, at the ripe old age of 26, Fittery finally tasted the major leagues when he pitched for the Cincinnati Reds on Sept. 5, 1914. He stayed with Cincy for eight games, racking up 21 strikeouts and a 3.09 earned run average (ERA).

After that, he headed west to play in the Pacific Coast League, which is where he spent the majority of his career.

In 1917, the Keystone State called him home for a stint with the Phillies. It lasted from April to October when he went to the mound in 19 games and posted a 4.53 ERA and 13 strikeouts.

After his time in Philadelphia came to a close, it was back out to the Pacific Coast League.