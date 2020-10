CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A few weeks ago, former World of Outlaws champion, Daryn Pittman, announced he was stepping away from full-time racing at the end of the 2020 Outlaw season.

FOX43's Lyndsay Barna caught up with Pittman at the 58th Annual National Open this weekend to discuss being back racing in Heffner Racing's car, racing on a national circuit vs. racing in Pennsylvania and what's next for Pittman.