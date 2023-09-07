Loretta Claiborne talks about World Games in Germany | Sunday Sitdown

Claiborne stopped by the FOX43 station to discuss achieving her seventh Special Olympics World Games gold medal.

YORK, Pa. — Just call Loretta Claiborne York's very own "Wonder Woman".

As she continues to inspire and be an advocate for people with intellectual disabilities, Loretta's shining brighter than ever.

In March, Claiborne was named in USA Today's Women of the Year list - now, just weeks before her 70th birthday, she competed in the Special Olympics World Games in Germany.

But, Claiborne didn't just compete; she won gold in tennis singles and bronze in doubles.

"[Winning gold] means so, so much, but I think the opportunities that I have to be able to travel the world and represent something that is very passionate to me [are why the] Special Olympics [were made]," stated Clairborne. "I'm just so grateful to have the Special Olympics in my life. It's more than just a sport."

Even though Loretta's just achieved her seventh gold medal, she's not slowing down. In fact, she has goals for another Special Olympics World Games to hopefully add to her stellar resume.

Claiborne always keeps herself busy with different sports and says she's even up to learning another sport. In her downtime, typically at night, she knits and crochets hats for premature babies and knockers for women who have lost their breast(s) from cancer.