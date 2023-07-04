Fans celebrate America's birthday with family fun at the ballpark

Fans had their choice, both the York Revolution and Lancaster Barnstormers had home games tonight.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — While some use the holiday to cook out, others make it a tradition to head to the ballpark.

Fans had their pick today with both the York Revolution and Lancaster Barnstormers playing at home to enjoy America’s pastime on Independence Day.

Fans flocked to each ballpark. It’s a good family fun option to celebrate America’s birthday.

“The whole family is coming out today. Instead of staying home, we decided to come out here. Despite that heat, we’re having family time,” said Norman Smith of York.

"I love when they score and the cannon goes off," added Natalie Smith.

What’s more patriotic than Uncle Sam making his grand entrance at WellSpan Park? He jumped out of a plane, parachuted down to the field and delivered the game ball to the officials at home plate.

Even an eagle knew a good spot to celebrate Independence Day, perched on top of a light pole, gazing over the field in York.

With the games staggered, Rev's first pitch at 4:30 p.m. and the ‘Stormers at 6:00 p.m. each had fans with a long line outside the gate.

Fans made sure they supported their teams while also sporting their best patriotic colors.

“It’s fantastic. The wife and I only get one day a week, usually, together. So, we get to come out on a Tuesday. Enjoy a game. Couldn’t be happier,” said Chris Scott of Stevens, who wore red, white and blue overhauls to celebrate the day at the home of the defending Atlantic League champs.

People trying to keep the ballpark a family tradition is always easier when all the schedules align.

“We wanted to go out and see fireworks and we were just excited to go out as a family. No one had sports today. It was an easy day to do something fun together,” said Becky Disney of East York.

With maybe even some starting a new tradition on July 4th.

“This is my first York Revolution game. Yes, not my first baseball game. I’ve been to Yankee Stadium… sorry guys,” said a laughing Debbie Brajevich, originally from New York.