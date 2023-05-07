A wagging good time on Wet Nose Wednesday in Lancaster

Despite the heat, fans and dogs flocked to the Lancaster Barnstormers for Wet Nose Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — It might have been a hot day but that didn’t stop some four-legged friends from spending an evening at the ballpark.

It was a barking good time on Wednesday at the Clipper Magazine Stadium. The Barnstormers host Wet Nose Wednesday on every Wednesday home game.

“I think people have recognized it’s a fun place to bring your dog. You get to watch some baseball, eat some good food, drink some beer and play with their dog," said Grace Motter. the Barnstormers client services coordinator.

What’s a night for the pups without some wagging good entertainment before the game? There were some talented dogs catching frisbees on the field, even if their owners were there to watch professional baseball.

“This is Zina, like the warrior princess. She came to watch her daddy pitch," said Jessie Granitz, from Fort Myers, Florida. She's the wife of Barnstormers pitcher Garrett Granitz.

It's unclear who likes it more – dad or Zina getting some lucky scratches before the game. Dogs of all sizes and ages were out to enjoy the evening at the ballpark, with some being their very first time.

“We already had the tickets and I didn’t know I was going to be able to bring [Henry]. Then I found out by looking up what was going on here," said Martha Carrgian of Lebanon.

“So far, we’re loving it. There are so many dogs. So many people having a great time," said Mike Triplett of Middletown

“I always wanted to take him to one of the dog nights and the Taylor Swift night made it extra fun and extra friends to come along with," said Julie Boldizar of Lancaster.

They aren’t just here for the game, nearly 50 dogs are on the "Barkstormers" roster. It's a program you can sign your fellow K9 up for and buy ticket packages for you and your pup.

The outfield was packed with people and their four-legged companions trying to beat the heat and relax in the shade.

“Lots of water, sitting in the shade and not moving around too much," said Boldizar.