Macedo wins first National Open; Schuchart two runner-up finishes | Fast Lane

Posse get shutout by Invaders and Outlaws.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — It's race marked on many calendars as the stakes were high racing for $75,000 during one of the biggest rivalries in sprint car racing between the Pennsylvania Posse and the World of Outlaws.

It's the highly anticipated 59th Annual National Open. A crown jewel event that took place at Williams Grove. A few big story lines in this one. Can Outlaw driver Donny Schatz become the first to win back-to-back National Opens or can Kyle Larson become just the third driver to sweep the Triple Crown; winning Eldora and the Knoxville Nationals.

The PA Posse showed strength on the first night of the National Open. Twelve of the top 20 qualifying times are from PA drivers. For the first time this season, defending series champ Brad Sweet needed to use an outlaw provisional for the feature but the unluck continued on Friday with an early spin.

After using a Williams Grove provisional, Freddie Rahmer charged from 26th to 7th in the A-Main.

Sheldon Haudenschild brought out a caution after he cut down a right rear.

Yung money, king kyle… whatever you want to call larson – wires the field and cashes in on ten grand.

Larson got lucky as a caution came out with five to go because once Hanover’s Logan Schuchart got his tires hot, he was making moves on Larson.

“Cautions kind of saved me all night. Danny blew up and we had the caution that I was able to get past Kasey to get to the dash spot. So, didn’t qualify good but things worked out to stand in victory lane," said Larson.

On Saturday, everything was on the line for $75,000. Lance Dewease set the quick time both nights. In the heats, Schatz took the first with his mind on winning back-to-back Natty O's.

But, the 59th was the first time Kasey Kahne raced the National Open in over 20 years.

Carson Macedo leads the shark and field to the green and checkered in the second heat.

David Gravel took the lead away from Dewease but on the final lap, the concrete kid stole the dash spot away from the Hall of Famer. Haudenschild would take the fourth and final heat.

Brent Marks pulled the pole, won the dash as Schuchart chomped right behind Marks from 4th to second in the first corner. That would lead to an all PA front row with Marks and Schuchart as Van May gave the field the green flag.

Two laps in, Brian Brown facing the wrong way led to Daryn Pitman not being able to avoid him then hit Rahmer as he flipped. Rahmer's car was the only car that doesn’t have too much damage and the team just has to change the top wing, even with a few reports of Rahmer leaking fuel.

Then, 12-laps in, unfortunate news for the 2019 champ. Marks took it around on turn two and handed the lead to Schuchart.

When they go back green, Robbie Kendall and TJ Stutts get together to bring out the second red. Outlaw officials decide to throw the open red instead of waiting another eight laps to the halfway point.

The rest of the race stays green. It was a three car battle for the lead. Haudenschild killed Macedo’s momentum a few times throwing sliders at him.

With four to go, Macedo pulled the slider in three and four to take the lead from the shark. But, on the final lap Schuchart challenged Macedo once again but the No. 41 stayed in front for his first crown jewel title.

“It’s special to me but I didn’t grow up around this area to see the history and all that stuff behind it. It’s still very important to me. I’ll probably read up on it a lot more now but happy for my guys. Happy for JJR. I’m just speechless. This is really cool," said Macedo.

The National Open wasn't the only thing happening locally. Racing comes in all different forms. After a two year hiatus, the Soapbox Derby returned to the streets of Christiana, Lancaster County.

“It's pretty fun. Is there a percentage? What would you rate it? A 100," said Noah Fryberger, Soapbox Derby racer.

Kids from the ages of 7 to 14 competed all-day Saturday to crown one champion. The event is hosted by the Christaina Fire Department and hopes the event will grow for years to come.