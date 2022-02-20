Legends driver racing to bring awareness | Fast Lane

Richie Dobson Jr. lost his father in 1996 to suicide. His mission is to not have another family suffer.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One reason you know the racing season is right around the corner, the racing shows close out with the return Motorama to the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.



Motorama completely packed for the two-day weekend after not being able to have the racing show in 2021 because of the COVID-19 restrictions. At one point, for the first time ever, all of the parking lots surrounding the Farm Show Complex sold out. From car enthusiasts to racing enthusiasts, there was something for every motorhead. Remote control cars racing on dirt, robot challenges and plenty of racing on two wheels and four wheels in the arena that had plenty of thrills and spills to crown division champions.

Peace in the pigeon hills for now but it won’t be long until cars hit the track for the very first time in 2022. We're just six days away from breaking the ice at Lincoln Speedway. One Central PA Legends driver has a special meaning behind why and how he began racing. That same reason goes behind the wrap he hopes brings awareness.

Going to the track is a trip down memory lane for Richie Dobson Jr. He first got a taste for the dirt when he was six years old. His dad raced street stocks and unfortunately, he lost his dad in 1996 when Richie was just 12-years-old.

“Every time we go out, it’s just a constant reminder. More or less, makes me feel like he’s still there. It’s just a nice piece for me to have. So, even if we weren’t racing, just to still run his number. It’s going to be a memorable moment forever," said Dobson.

As Dobson will enter his third full season with the Central PA Legends, racing the 55X speaks louder than words.

“When he passed away, it was kind of a way to full fill his dream and follow in his footsteps. This was our first idea to try to do something new. And bring it to the forefront and it’s basically, my counseling session. So, it give everyone questioning it. Then, you find out more and more how many people are actually dealing with it, said Dobson.

It’s a way to remember and pay tribute to those he’s lost and those who have supported him through the years. This is just his way of bringing awareness to a serious issue. Becoming an advocate for suicide prevention.

When Dobson's dad passed away, he didn’t know what to do or who to talk to. So, his mission, is to not have another family suffer.

“If I could go to a hundred shows and it saves one life. It’s well worth it. It’s an absolute soft spot for me. There’s not a time I don’t get in the car that it’s not an emotional moment overall," said Dobson.