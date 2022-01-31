Rider Racing Engines helping develop Toyota Motor | Fast Lane

The Central PA based company just one of two engine builders in the country helping to develop the Toyota sprint car motor.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Rider Racing Engines began in the early 1980s in the basement of Tom Rider's home he grew up in. Today, they move 150 to 200 motors through their shop every single year. Their engines are used by racers all over the county, New Zealand and Australia. They moved to specifically sprint cars in the early 2000s.

After working with Chevy Motors, Rider Engines have an added task at hand. They're helping to develop the Toyota motor for sprint cars.

Like anything, the kinks have to be worked out. Last year didn’t start as they had hoped. A crank shaft broke. It's a part that takes three months to get in. So, the engines never hit the track again until July of 2021.

Rider works with Speedway Engine Development; an engine builder who developed all of Toyota’s midget motors. Rider, Speedway and Toyota representatives have meetings bi-weekly.

“We knew they ran well. We didn’t want to try to reinvent the wheel, completely, and then hit the track and didn’t work. So, we tried to take something we already had a good idea worked. Put it into a Toyota platform, so that when we hit the track. We knew it was going to be competitive. It’s unbelievable to be associated with Toyota, it just kind of adds to that amazement. It’s pretty incredible," said Tom Rider, co-owner of Rider Racing Engines.

A Central Pa driver, Lucas Wolfe, was lucky enough to test the waters and race the Toyota engine five times towards the end of the 2021 racing season.

“I think they have a great piece. It should be something strong and I think the aspect of having another manufacture involved in our racing is something that is good. I learned a lot. Met a lot of pretty cool guys and hope to continue that in the future," said Wolfe.

Heintzelman inducted into National Sprint Car Hall of Fame: The Selinsgrove Speedway is home to dozens of races throughout the year, some on the national circuit. Ralph Heintzelman Sr. helped get national exposure for the speedway. Heintzelman was a mechanic and car builder from Beaver Springs.

"He did a lot of stuff to sprint cars that people back then weren't doing. That's what the sprint cars are today. He was one of the people that helped get sprint cars what they are today," said Philip Lash, who met Heintzelman after he graduated high school.

"Ralph needed some help pushing the car on the trailer, and I helped him. He said, 'Do you want to go to the track? I need some help.' I said, 'Sure,' and that's what started it. I was with him for the next two and a half years," Lash said.

Heintzelman went on to become arguably the biggest mechanic and manufacturer in Pennsylvania in the 1970s. He worked alongside driver Jan Opperman and won 44 races in 1972.

"He had a lot of history, a lot of fame with what he was doing, and he still stopped and talked to me. I was just a kid who hadn't accomplished anything at the time, and he took the time to talk to me, and I thought that was pretty cool," Phil Walter said.

When Phil Walter visited the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame a few years ago, he saw many names he recognized, but not Ralph Heintzelman.

"So to me, Ralph belonged in there," Walter said.

Walter and Selinsgrove Speedway general manager Steve Inch nominated Heintzelman for the hall of fame, and this year he will be inducted.

"We're just so happy that Ralph is getting his day and recognition for everything he accomplished locally, but also on the national level," Inch said.

"It should have been done a long time ago. Ralph was one heck of a guy. He'd do anything for you. He's the most deserving person that I know of who should be in that hall," Lash said.

Ralph died in 2019. His friends think he would be proud and honored.