South Western's Drew Hartlaub shows off blazing speed at Penn State Pro Day

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — His former teammate Tariq Castro-Fields calls him the best punt coverage gunner in America. South Western grad Drew Hartlaub is no longer one of the best kept secrets for Penn State football. Hartlaub showcases his blazing speed at Penn State's pro day on Thursday. He sprints the 40-yard dash twice, posting an incredible time of 4.22 in his best run.

Hartlaub's time on the Holuba Hall field matches the best ever recorded at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. He is hoping to catch on with an NFL team as a special teams player. He is committed to achieving his goal of playing at the next level no matter how long it takes.

The attached video is from FOX43's coverage of pro day and includes video and reaction from Hartlaub, Castro-Field and Jaquan Brisker.

4.24 in the 40 on this 1st try for @drew_hartlaub .. was told he rolled the start a little bit and then proceeded to post a 4.30 on his next attempt! #PSUProDay pic.twitter.com/kuNyZXT0JA — Todd Sadowski (@ToddFox43) March 24, 2022