Nittany Lions start 2022 with fresh faces in the Blue and White

Penn State begins spring practice with more competition at QB and less personnel on offensive line

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The first practice of 2022 for Penn State features a bunch of new faces that could play key roles for the Nittany Lions in the near future. Coach Franklin discussed the additional competition at quarterback this season with the addition of two freshmen Drew Allar and Central York's Beau Pribula.

While it is unlikely they will unseat 6th year player Sean Clifford, Allar and Pribula certainly garner their share of attention.

The other position group discussed at length is offensive line. The unit has not lived up to expectations in recent seasons and is actually short-handed for the spring workouts.