Penn State’s Pro Day showcases draft talent that could interest the Eagles | Locked On Eagles

A few of the former Nittany Lions that worked out today could interest the Eagles in next month's NFL Draft.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — As the Pro Day circuit continues for draft eligible prospects across the country, it was Penn State’s turn on Thursday to showcase their talent ready to take the next step into the NFL.

The Nittany Lions have a number of NFL prospects on both offense and defense that could interest the Philadelphia Eagles.

These players will be available both early on in the draft where the Eagles have four picks in the first two rounds, and further into draft weekend in the later rounds.

Philadelphia has invested in Penn State products to be key pieces to their roster before. RB Miles Sanders has been the most consistent weapon the Eagles offense has had since selecting the former Nittany Lion in the second round of the 2019 draft.

Will they dip their hands into the local prospect pool once again?

Eagles defensive coordinator Johnathan Gannon was at Penn State’s Pro Day in person to see a number of players that could make sense for Philadelphia.

Here are some of the names that stand out:

WR Jahan Dotson

It is obvious the Eagles want to add another wide receiver to their offense alongside DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins.

They nearly traded for Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley before he was suspended.

The team also reportedly pursued other free agents and trade targets such as Christian Kirk, Robert Woods, and former Penn State WR Allen Robinson before they chose other destinations.

After struggling to attract proven pass catchers, could the team look to invest another first or second round pick into the position for the fourth year in a row?

If they do, Penn State WR Jahan Dotson makes a lot of sense for what the Eagles are seeking.

Dotson offers perhaps the best hands in this WR class. He can make tough catches and creates consistent separation both on the outside and in the slot, with underrated speed and precise route running.

He is a versatile WR that fits the style Philadelphia was seeking in a player in the open market.

A trio of Smith, Watkins, and Dotson could form one of the best young groups in the NFL. If the Eagles go with other positions at 15th and 16th overall, Dotson makes a lot of sense for the team with the 19th overall pick.

S Jaquan Brisker

The Eagles biggest need on defense right now is at safety.

Philadelphia re-signed 2021 starter Anthony Harris to another one-year deal, but a significant upgrade at this position is needed.

This has been a need since Malcolm Jenkins left after the 2019 season. Not only do the Eagles need a player that can get sideline to sideline in deep coverage, but the defense doesn’t have a Jenkins-like player either that can come down, cover multiple positions, and play across the formation.

Jaquan Brisker presents one of the best options the Eagles have left this offseason, after striking out on landing star free agent safety Marcus Williams.

Brisker proved to be one of the best coverage safeties in all of college football playing either man or zone coverage. He was the only Power Five safety in 2021 with an 80+ grade in both man and zone, according to Pro Football Focus. Brisker allowed just one touchdown in coverage throughout his entire collegiate career.

He is a physical tackler that also ran a 4.40 40-yard dash at his Pro Day on Thursday. Brisker has a strong case to be the second safety taken in the draft.

Pass rushers Arnold Ebiketie and Jesse Luketa

If top EDGE prospects don’t fall to the Eagles or they decide to prioritize other positions after signing Haason Reddick in free agency, there is good depth in the 2022 pass rush class that includes two Nittany Lions: Arnold Ebiketie and Jesse Luketa.

Ebiketie is a more natural, hand-in-the-dirt kind of defensive end coming off a 9.5 sack season with Penn State, while Luketa presents another "tweener" option that Gannon likes in his SAM LB position.

A pass rusher that can set the edge, blitz, and also drop back in space if needed.

Both are explosive athletes that will likely come off the board in the second and third round.

It's very possible some Nittany Lions could be switching out the blue and white for green and white come this fall.