Red Land wins thriller over South Western, Ephrata advances past Waynesboro

District III baseball playoff scores

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The defending District III baseball champs Red Land advanced to the second round of the bracket after they registered a 7-6 victory over the South Western Mustangs in the 5A bracket. Kaden Peifer and Brady Ebbert help provide some of the offense in the victory.

Ephrata got out to a 5-0 lead over Waynesboro and was able to close it out even after the Indians' Domonic Moats crushed a two run homer.  

Watch the video above to see the highlights.

6A First Round

Hempfield 6 - Cedar Cliff 0

Wilson 1 - Dallastown 0

Central Dauphin 12 - Carlisle 3

Red Lion 2 - Penn Manor 1

5A First Round 

Gettysburg 8 - Muhlenberg 7 (10 innings) 

Donegal 8 - Greencastle-Antrim 4

Ephrata 5 - Waynesboro 2

Exeter 3 - Twin Valley 2

Manheim Central 2 - New Oxford 1 

Red Land 7 - South Western 6

Lampeter-Strasburg 3 - Mechanicsburg 2 

Susquehannock 1 - Northern 0

4A First Round

Fleetwood 3 - Octorara 1

Middletown 8 - Big Spring 4

3A Quarterfinals (first round)

Berks Catholic 10 - Bermudian Springs 0 (5 innings)

Trinity 5 Annville - Cleona 0

2A Semifinals 

Camp Hill 2 - Kutztown 1 (9 innings)

Delone Catholic 10 - Upper Dauphin 0 (5 innings)

1A Semifinals

Greenwood 4 - High Point Baptist Academy 0 

Halifax 9 - Mount Calvary Christian School 8 (8 innings)

