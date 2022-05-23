Red Land wins thriller over South Western, Ephrata advances past Waynesboro

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The defending District III baseball champs Red Land advanced to the second round of the bracket after they registered a 7-6 victory over the South Western Mustangs in the 5A bracket. Kaden Peifer and Brady Ebbert help provide some of the offense in the victory.
Ephrata got out to a 5-0 lead over Waynesboro and was able to close it out even after the Indians' Domonic Moats crushed a two run homer.
6A First Round
Hempfield 6 - Cedar Cliff 0
Wilson 1 - Dallastown 0
Central Dauphin 12 - Carlisle 3
Red Lion 2 - Penn Manor 1
5A First Round
Gettysburg 8 - Muhlenberg 7 (10 innings)
Donegal 8 - Greencastle-Antrim 4
Ephrata 5 - Waynesboro 2
Exeter 3 - Twin Valley 2
Manheim Central 2 - New Oxford 1
Red Land 7 - South Western 6
Lampeter-Strasburg 3 - Mechanicsburg 2
Susquehannock 1 - Northern 0
4A First Round
Fleetwood 3 - Octorara 1
Middletown 8 - Big Spring 4
3A Quarterfinals (first round)
Berks Catholic 10 - Bermudian Springs 0 (5 innings)
Trinity 5 Annville - Cleona 0
2A Semifinals
Camp Hill 2 - Kutztown 1 (9 innings)
Delone Catholic 10 - Upper Dauphin 0 (5 innings)
1A Semifinals
Greenwood 4 - High Point Baptist Academy 0
Halifax 9 - Mount Calvary Christian School 8 (8 innings)